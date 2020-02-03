× The Top Five@5 (02/03/2020): Rush Limbaugh reveals his cancer diagnosis, Illinois pockets 40 million in pot sales in January, Lethal Weapon 5 is confirmed, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 3rd, 2020:

Rush Limbaugh, one of the most influential talk radio broadcasters announced he’s been diagnosed with advance lung cancer. In the first month of recreational marijuana use in Illinois, the state has made 40 million dollars. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes still can’t believe he won the championship. Mel Gibson confirms that there will be a 5th Lethal Weapon movie, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3729517/3729517_2020-02-04-012017.64kmono.mp3

