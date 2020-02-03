This May 21, 2016 image made available by NASA shows the shadow of Saturn on its rings. The changing length of the shadow marks the passing of the seasons on Saturn. The moon Mimas is a few pixels wide, near the lower left in this image. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
The Sounds of Saturn: Artist China Blue turns the sounds of Saturn’s rings into music
This May 21, 2016 image made available by NASA shows the shadow of Saturn on its rings. The changing length of the shadow marks the passing of the seasons on Saturn. The moon Mimas is a few pixels wide, near the lower left in this image. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)
New York-based artist China Blue joins the Nick Digilio Show to discuss her sonic exploration of Saturn’s rings titled “Cassini’s Dreams”. She mixes science and art to create a unique piece of music that allows listeners to experience the sounds of outer space.