The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.3.2020: Super Bowl reflections, Iowa Caucus, Super Bowl ad producers, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

John Williams starts off the show with a geography lesson after the Kansas City Chiefs win in the Super Bowl. Then, WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow catches John up on the elimination process of Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa Caucus today. Larry Pecorella of Comma Music describes his elation after two of his family’s Super Bowl commercials were ranked in the USA Today Ad Meter Top 5. Those were the Rocket Mortgage and Jeep ads. Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich recaps some of the zany items that were popularly bet on in the Super Bowl. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge explains what makes Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes an attractive choice for scouts. And finally, Rick of Skokie joins John Williams as a contestant of the Mega Pros Monday Quiz on Chicago food classics.