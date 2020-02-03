The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The man behind ‘Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words’ reflects on this hero’s journey

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/03/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin talk with director Michael Pack about his new documentary ‘Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,’ wherein Pack spent over 30 hours interviewing Justice Thomas to better understand his humble beginnings and his strident path to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. Plus, the Tribune’s Jason Meisner has an update on the big federal bus driven by “Uncle RICO” heading toward Springfield.

