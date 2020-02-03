Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has Gatorade pored on him as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: Rushing totals, J. Lo’s setlist and Gatorade colors
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to recap the Super Bowl following bets he and John made on Friday. Those actually included Demi Lovato’s National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez’s setlist, the final score…and the color Gatorade that would be poured on the winning team’s coach.