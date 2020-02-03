× Monday Morning Movie Reviews | “Gretel and Hansel”, “The Rhythm Section” and a final report from Sundance

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys break down Gretel & Hansel, The Rhythm Section, and give their closing report from the biggest movies of the Sundance Film Festival.

Plus Erik gives his look at the business of film in the weekly box office report.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)