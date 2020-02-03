Illinois pot sales nets nearly $40 million in January. Is this just the beginning?

Posted 8:25 PM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:23PM, February 3, 2020

In the month of January, Illinois has raked in close to 40 million dollars in recreational marijuana sales. Andy Seeger, Cannabis Research Manager for Brightfield Group joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why those sales can only get better in the long run. Also, Seeger answers questions from listeners who are a little curious about marijuana.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.