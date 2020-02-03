× Illinois pot sales nets nearly $40 million in January. Is this just the beginning?

In the month of January, Illinois has raked in close to 40 million dollars in recreational marijuana sales. Andy Seeger, Cannabis Research Manager for Brightfield Group joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why those sales can only get better in the long run. Also, Seeger answers questions from listeners who are a little curious about marijuana.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3729525/3729525_2020-02-04-025125.64kmono.mp3

