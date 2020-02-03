× “Elton Jim” raves about David Lynch’s new Netflix short film, and asks if “too soon” is “too soon”

In this 193rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano raves about a new David Lynch film titled, “What Did Jack Do?” that’s now streaming on Netflix. The 17-minute black and white short is “pure Lynch” — absurd, hypnotic, mesmerizing, compelling, and completely original. Jim can’t stop watching it. And in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, Jim asks “when is too soon too soon?”