“Elton Jim” raves about David Lynch’s new Netflix short film, and asks if “too soon” is “too soon”

Posted 9:38 AM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:36AM, February 3, 2020

In this 193rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano raves about a new David Lynch film titled, “What Did Jack Do?” that’s now streaming on Netflix.  The 17-minute black and white short is “pure Lynch” —  absurd, hypnotic, mesmerizing, compelling, and completely original. Jim can’t stop watching it.  And in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, Jim asks “when is too soon too soon?”

