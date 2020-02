× Comma Music Founder Larry Pecorella on making music for one of the top 5 Super Bowl LIV commercials

Larry Pecorella and his team at Comma Music produced the music and sound effects for the Rocket Mortgage commercial featuring Jason Mamoa, which many saw on Super Bowl Sunday. The Rocket Mortgage commercial and his daughter’s produced Jeep commercial, both out of Highdive, were ranked in USA Today’s Top 5 list of Super Bowl commercials.