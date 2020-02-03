× Anna Davlantes Show 2/3/20: Was The Super Bowl Performance from J-Lo and Shakira Just The Right Amount of Spice We Needed?

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, February 3rd:

The Big Game is officially over. It’s time to head back to reality. Anna and Ji discussed all the controversy whether the Super Bowl halftime show featuring J-Lo and Shakira was over-sexualized or liberating. (At 9:30) Alicia Quarles Senior News Correspondent DailyMailTV checks in with Anna, who was also in Miami for the Big Game, to share her opinion on the controversial halftime show and the NFL’s tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. To catch DailyMailTV, please check your local listings. Caucus Day is finally here. (At 20:36) WGN Radio & ABC News Correspondent Ryan Burrow joins the show to describe how the Iowa caucus works and how there could be two different results. (At 33:22) WGN Sports Mark Carman and Steve Bertrand weigh in on all the winners and losers of this year’s Big Game commercials. (At 42:09) Capitalist Pig founder and Fox News contributor Jonathan Hoenig and Carol Roth, creator of the Future File legacy planning system, a “recovering” investment banker breaks down the latest money and market news for Money Monday. (At 1:03:55) Sam Pritchard, Director of college prep programs at Kaplan Test Prep to talk about the recent findings of a recent study that found out about 36 percent of the nearly 300 admissions officers polled visit applicants’ social media profiles like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more about them⁠—up from 25 percent last year and following a three-year decline in the practice since the high mark of 40 percent in Kaplan’s 2015 survey. And, we’ve got trending topics with Steve Bertrand and Lauren Lapka.