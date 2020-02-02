× YCharts Market Watch: The cloud, Esports, Microsoft Mixer, Quibi Super Bowl ad | Startup Showcase: Buff Bake

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by explaining to listeners why we’re talking about the Cloud. Scott gives YCharts prediction models, automation and data integration. Then Scott talks about Esports and how Google signed up exclusively with YouTube and Activision (2K sports) and Microsoft Mixer. Scott gives us the low down on what’s happening with Facebook and Instagram. Scott closes the YCharts segment by talking about how he ran a Superbowl simulation on Madden and his predictions based on the simulation.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show Scott talks with the the Co-founders of Buff Bake, Ryan Queen & Brittany Boeckle. Buff Bake was established in 2014 with the simple idea of building community through the concept of creating great tasting cookies and nut butters that could be used to power up before and after work outs, as a meal replacement, or as a great healthy snack. Buff Bake uses premium roasted peanuts and almonds to create a unique line of nut butters and cookies that are enhanced with the best quality hormone free protein powder, chia, and flax seeds.

To invest in Buff Bake click here.