WGN Radio Theatre #454: Our Miss Brooks, The Whistler, Escape & The Falcon

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for February 1, 2020. First up we have “Our Miss Brooks: Poor Heat” Starring: Eve Arden; (01-09-49). Next up is a classic episode “The Whistler: Two for The Money” Starring: Bill Foreman; (01-01-45). Our third episode is: “Escape: Jetsam” Starring: Edgar Barrier; (02-08-53). For our final episode of the night is: “The Falcon: Cot Rich Racketeer” Starring: Les Damon; (11-05-50).

