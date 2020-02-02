× Steve Dale 2/2/2020 Full Show: A new space to honor fallen CPD members at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Police Memorial Park

Chicago Police Department Chaplain Robert Montelongo and Bridget Shuda from the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation reveal the new space being provided at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Police Memorial Park just east of Soldier Field for fallen K9 and Equine members of the CPD. Hear how you can help to support this new project, and learn more here: www.cpdmemorial.org

Steve also offers his views and support of Naperville’s efforts to ban sales of dogs and cats at pet stores, www.stevedalepetworld.com.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv