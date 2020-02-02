× New nap lounge opens downtown to allow you to catch some mid-day ‘Z’s

If you’ve ever felt you could use a quick rest in the middle of your workday, a new nap lounge downtown may be your answer. Rejuvenation Suites has just opened in Block 37 offering sleeping spaces, including beanbags chairs, reclining chairs and mattresses, to take a quick mid-day power nap. The original focus was for professionals looking to re-energize between meetings but it turns out that other frequent customers include theater-goers hoping to reboot between a busy day and a night at a show. There are plans to expand the operation to more locations, including airports. For more information, visit therejuve.com.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: