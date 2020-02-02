× Dr. Eli Finkel talks marriage on National Spouses Day

Today, January 26 is National Spouses Day—a day to recognize and appreciate your spouse!

Joining WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is Chicago’s premier expert on the issue of marriage and being a spouse, Dr. Eli Finkel! Dr. Finkel is a PHD social psychology professor at Northwestern University and author of the best-selling book The All Or Nothing Marriage: How the Best Marriages Work. Tonight they discuss marital fulfillment, spousal issues and how to have a happier life with your life partner.

