× Dr. Dawn Silver on the power of astrology

One of Chicagoland’s premiere astrologers, Dr. Dawn Silver joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about intricacies of astrology and how it can help guide the decisions in our lives.

Visit Dr. Silver’s website at www.dawnsilver.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.