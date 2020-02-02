× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 2nd, 2020 | Super Bowl Sunday, Ground Hog Day, Bob Collins, Heaven on Seven and more…

First, Dean and the usual riff-raff (Andy Masur and Dave Schwan) talk about the highly anticipated Super Bowl half-time show, their predictions of the game, as well as reminisce on some of the classic commercials everyone remembers. Dean also takes some time to remember WGN’s very own the late Bob Collins.

Dave Schwan’s weekly Far Flung Forecast comes from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Did you know that Punxsutawney actually means the town of the sand flies?

Dean talks with Theatre Critic from StoreFront Rebellion.com Kris Vire for our “This Week in Theatre” segment. Listen in as the guys talk about all of the shows you should see and shouldn’t see here in Chicago. Kris Vire talks about the shows ‘Verböten’ and ‘Roe’. He also covers About Face Theatre’s ‘The Gulf’ and ‘Shattered Globe’s Sheepdog’. Kris closes out the segment by previewing notable February openings.

Dean checks in over at Woodstock illinois to hear about all of the fun Ground Hog Day festivities going on. Listen in as Dean and Rick also talk about the new Bill Murray Commercial that will be airing during the Super Bowl this evening. To get more information on what to expect next year go to woodstockgroundhog.org

Dean gets listeners all up to speed about what is in stored for the Academy Awards happening next Sunday (2/9). Dean plays an interview by Oscar nominated actress Kathy Bates as well as Director J.J. Abrams. To close out the segment Dean gives us the Box Office Markets for 2020.

With Fat Tuesday just around the corner, Dean is joined with Chef Jimmy Bannos from Heaven on Seven Cajun restaurant. Listen in as Chef Jimmy talks about Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day Cooking Class and Jimmy’s Po Boy Pop Up Shop (every Tuesday in February except Fat Tuesday Feb 25). Heaven on Seven on Wabash, the authentic, critically acclaimed Cajun restaurant of chef/owner Jimmy Bannos, is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year.

Then for the Food Time Segment…SOUP!

Happy Super Bowl Sunday everybody! Tune in next Sunday for more fun and shenanigans,