Brian Noonan (2/2/2020) | Full Show: How reliable is Punxsutawney Phil?

It’s Groundhog Day and Brian Noonan fills-in for Rick Pearson with a very eventful show! Brian, accompanied by Roger Badesch in the Newsroom and Producer CaSera (aka Cash), talks Groundhog Day results; follows up on New Year’s resolutions and how people are keeping up with them; and the various effects of the “Superbowl Syndrome”.

We also check-in with Cody Gough with an update on the previous Bow Tie Theatre Review of Teatro ZinZanni’s LoveChaos & Dinner. Additionally, Cody fills us in on the Superbowl game happenings.

 

