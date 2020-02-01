× Super Bowl LIV Commercials Preview: Big Brands, Good Humor, Great Causes, Celebrities, Throwbacks and Politics

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, Creative Entrepreneur, Actor, Writer and Managing Partner of Players Workshop Jeff Rogers, and former VP/Creative Director at Leo Burnett Scott Smith preview this year’s Super Bowl Commercials, the costs, brand value, the comedy, the drama, the celebrity appearances and the controversies. For more information on Jeff, visit http://www.meetjeffrogers.com and https://www.playersworkshoponline.com