OTL #694: Building an adventure at FORTS!, Inside Interstellar Space Records, The Secret History of John Littlejohn

Posted 10:17 AM, February 1, 2020, by

Mikey Stephen works on building his fort at the Filament Theatre in Portage Park.

Mike Stephen visits the show FORTS! at the Filament Theatre in Portage Park, drops by a new vinyl record store in Ravenswood, and learns the Secret History of slide guitarist John LittlejohnThis week the local music comes from The Weekend Run Club.

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

