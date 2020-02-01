× OTL #694: Building an adventure at FORTS!, Inside Interstellar Space Records, The Secret History of John Littlejohn

Mike Stephen visits the show FORTS! at the Filament Theatre in Portage Park, drops by a new vinyl record store in Ravenswood, and learns the Secret History of slide guitarist John Littlejohn. This week the local music comes from The Weekend Run Club.

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.