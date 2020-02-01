Most Memorable Super Bowl Spots of All-Time: Master Lock, Coke and Mean Joe Green, Noxema and Joe Namath, McDonalds and Michael Jordan, Snickers and Betty White

Posted 12:42 AM, February 1, 2020

PHOTO: Coca Cola Mean Joe Green Super Bowl Commercial. Courtesy of Coca Cola and The Museum of Broadcast Communications.

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and marketing executive Jeff Rogers celebrate over five decades of Super Bowl commercials including the classic Coca-Cola Mean Joe Greene spot, the Budweiser Clydesdales, Master Lock, Noxema with Joe Namath and Farrah Fawcett, Apple 1984, McDonald’s with Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, Volkswagen’s ‘The Force’ and Snickers with Betty White.

