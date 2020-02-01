× Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/01/20) – Jon Hansen with Mega Pros Jeremy, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Realtor Amy Kite, and Garage Remodeling Group’s Will Santiago and Jack Pittack

This week, Jon Hansen is in for David while he’s on vacation. Amy Kite lays out investment opportunities in the market and how you can get on their list to be notified of properties before they hit the general public. Gary Novel lets us know how we can bring ourselves back from the dead when our credit reports shows you are deceased. Then, Will Santiago and Jack Pittack from Garage Remodeling Group tells the listeners who they are and what they offer. To close out the show, we have the MegaPros Question Of The Week with MegaPros Jeremy.