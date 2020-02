× Amy Guth 2/1/20: the best Chicago albums of the 2010s, plans for the Obama Presidential Center, & the Facebook/Illinois class action settlement

Amy Guth is in for John Williams today. With a slate of expert guests, she discusses the Chicago Reader’s list of the best Chicago albums of the 2010s, the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show and advertisements, complications in the planning of the Obama Presidential Center, a payout that Facebook is making to its Illinois users, and more.