× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/31/20: Why Illinois Unemployment Rate Is Higher Than The National Unemployment Rate, The Coronavirus & What Travelers Need to Know, & Maximizing Your Retirement Savings

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, January 31st.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Dr. Orphe Divounguy joins Ji to discuss the reasons why Illinois’ unemployment rate (despite being at a historic low) is higher than the national unemployment rate.

Segment 2: (At 7:16) Travel expert Johnny Jet talks about his decision to cancel a multi-city trip to Asia in light of coronavirus concerns. He offers five simple tips for staying healthy during travel and discusses travel insurance options and the best credit card for frequent travelers.

Segment 3: (At 16:30) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, covers a range of financial topics from how to successfully live within your means to maximizing retirement savings.