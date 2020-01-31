× The Fight For Air Climb Is Right Around The Corner!

Believe it or not, WGN Radio has partnered with the American Lung Association for The Fight For Air Climb for the last decade. The 2020 version is just over a month away (Sunday, March 8). Kristen Young, the Executive Director of the American Lung Association, joined Bob Sirott in studio to talk about the event, and the benefits that come along with stair climbing. Register today to climb with WGN Radio’s team, captained by Dave Eanet and Adam Hoge or pledge your support by making a donation. Use code WGN for only a $15 registration fee and $100 fundraising minimum. Or, get more information here on starting your own team.