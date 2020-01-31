Sunday Morning at 6:30am on ‘The Sinatra Hours’!

Posted 6:00 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 06:01AM, January 31, 2020

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours. (Photo Courtesy of Dave Plier)

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: songs include ‘I’ve Got the World on a String’, “Friend of Yours”, Frank’s 1980’s cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Something Stupid’ with Nancy Sinatra. Plus, conversations with Sinatra’s Manager Tony Oppedisano on Frank’s friendship with Jilly Rizzo, and comedian Tommy Dreesen on performing LIVE with Frank. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.