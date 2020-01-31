× Nick Digilio 1.30.20 | A Red Orchid Theatre presents “Do You Feel Anger?”, Expert Betting Advice for the Super Bowl, Vic’s Picks and the Friday Features

Hour 1:

+ “Do You Feel Anger?” at A Red Orchid Theatre

Hour 2:

+ Brady Kannon of VSiN shares expert betting advice

+ Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Hour 3:

+ Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows (cont.)

+ Gene Hackman’s Best Performances

Hour 4:

+ Gene Hackman’s Best Performances (cont.)

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 5:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)