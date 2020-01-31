Nick Digilio 1.30.20 | A Red Orchid Theatre presents “Do You Feel Anger?”, Expert Betting Advice for the Super Bowl, Vic’s Picks and the Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ “Do You Feel Anger?” at A Red Orchid Theatre
Hour 2:
+ Brady Kannon of VSiN shares expert betting advice
+ Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Hour 3:
+ Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows (cont.)
+ Gene Hackman’s Best Performances
Hour 4:
+ Gene Hackman’s Best Performances (cont.)
+ Vic’s Picks
Hour 5:
+ You Big Dummy
+ Straight Outta Context
+ Nick D Show Spies
+ Fly Jamz Friday
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)