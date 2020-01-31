× Loyola University Professor Al Gini: “Real humility means loving truth more than self, but I think in this narcissistic age we love self more than truth”

Al Gini, our resident philosopher and author, joins Justin tonight to discuss humility and gratitude. Al talks about what humility means, the concept of “healthy humility,” the relationship between social media and humility, how humility is different from humiliation, the importance of “knowing self,” the connection between humility and gratitude and why it is the important to thankful and grateful for what we have.