Loyola University Professor Al Gini: “Real humility means loving truth more than self, but I think in this narcissistic age we love self more than truth”
Al Gini, our resident philosopher and author, joins Justin tonight to discuss humility and gratitude. Al talks about what humility means, the concept of “healthy humility,” the relationship between social media and humility, how humility is different from humiliation, the importance of “knowing self,” the connection between humility and gratitude and why it is the important to thankful and grateful for what we have.
This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.