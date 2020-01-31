× HushLoudly: An introverted, award-winning public relations executive

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham talks with Christina Steed, an influencer, writer and PR maven. Nicknamed ‘The Quiet Storm’ at her agency, this introvert approaches projects with an analytical mind and strategy. Steed, who’s also a thoughtful problem-solver, is a successful executive who works in New Business Development and has insights that will enlighten both introverts and extroverts.

Follow Christina on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ccsteed), Instagram (@ccsteed), and her website christinasteed.com. And hear her on her podcast @firstsoverforty which is available on all the platforms

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.