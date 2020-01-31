× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.31.20 | Still Having Fun Despite A Week With No Sun.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Judy Wang covering the latest news on the coronavirus, followed by the Top 6 at 6, and Lieutenant David Haynes brings Molly’s Cupcakes in studio! Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest local news and Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, gives his Super Bowl LIV predictions. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, Marianne Murciano and Lou Canellis calling in from Miami.

Listen to the podcast here: