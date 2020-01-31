× Award-winning business journalist and author Adam Davidson: “We are in the midst of a massive transformation in the fundamental logic of our economy”

Award-winning journalist, “The New Yorker” contributing writer and author Adam Davidson joins Justin to discuss his new book, “The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century.” Adam talks about what “The Passion Economy” means, why we aren’t hearing more positive stories about small business and the economy, why we should be more optimistic about the economy, when he became interested in writing about the economy, finding a niche that combines storytelling and the economy, being able to write about a complicated issue and have it appeal to regular people, why so many economists were wrong about the financial crisis of 2008, the importance of hustling and why it doesn’t make sense to look backwards in order to create a healthy economy.