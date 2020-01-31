× Anna Davlantes Show 1/31/20: Big Game Ordering Tips, WGN-TV’s Patrick Elwood, Dating In Your 50’s, & More…

Happy Friday! Ji and Anna are ready to see the sun again! Will we catch some sun rays this weekend before the game? According to Tom Skilling’s forecast, Sunday is our best bet. (At 9:19) WGN Radio’s Mark Carman weighs in on the upcoming matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He also tells us about some of the famous celebrity guests he interviewed on Radio Row like Martha Stewart. (At 20:43) Loyal listener Lynn chimed in to talk about the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva. What is your spread going to look like on Super Bowl Sunday? (At 23:42) Joe Caruso, General Manager at Aurelio’s Pizza South Loop stopped by with some great tips on ordering food ahead of the Sunday’s Big Game. (At 30:27) Anna goes one-on-one with WGN-TV’s Patrick Elwood to find out his thoughts on being honored with the Venerable Mary Potter Humanitarian Award and what he is looking forward to the most at the Heart Ball. (At 45:24) Bela Gandhi, Founder of the Smart Dating Academy shares her top dating tips. (At 1:04:26) Wrapping up the show, Andrea Darlas, Director of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois, joins Anna in the studio with some of the latest and greatest news from the university! We also have a great round of trending topics to kick off your weekend!