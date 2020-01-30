× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/30/20: Facebook’s $550 million settlement, The Best TV and Soundbar Deals for the Big Game, & A Quick Recap on Federal Reserve’s first policy-setting meeting of 2020

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, January 30th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Happy Tech Thursday! Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7. Jason Hiner, Editorial Director at CNET, reports on details on the rollout of Facebook’s privacy tool “Off-Facebook Activity.” The long-promised tool enables users to manage how Facebook tracks you across the internet (where visiting and activity on other websites are shared with Facebook). The new tool also allows you to delete your history and turn off future tracking. Hiner shares tips on how to adjust your television’s settings on picture and sound quality to ensure you’re ready to watch the Super Bowl. Plus, it is a $650 convertible table/floor lamp worth the price. Hiner gives us the details on Dyson’s most advance light to date, the Lightcycle Morph converts into four different types of lighting and lasts for 60 years.

Segment 2: (At 18:46) Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride breaks down what you need to know from the Federal Reserve’s first policy-setting meeting of 2020. Little changed in its economic outlook, holding interest rates steady, downgrading household spending and tweaked its description of inflation (and a desire to reach a 2% level of inflation). McBride shared his assessment on what consumers and investors should expect in the next year.

Segment 3: (At 25:56) To close out the show, WGN Radio’s Amy Guth, talks trending business stories with Ji. Illinois Facebook users between mid-2011 to mid-2015 may be included in a class suit that ended in a $550 million settlement over the use of facial recognition technology. Settlement payouts could be up to $200 for some people but still needs approval from a District Court. Guth also reported on a shocking story where a health-records company pushed opioids to doctors in a secret deal with drugmakers. A tool used by doctors assessing patient records, designed by a software company, would recommend opioids to boost prescriptions.