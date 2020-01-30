× uh-PARENT-ly | The power of showing up: A new book shares the Four S’s every child needs to feel

What’s the single most important thing parents can do for their children? A new book suggests it’s a matter of simply “showing up.” But that means a lot more than cheering on the sidelines, cooking dinner and serving on the PTA. Dr. Dan Siegel, clinical professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-author of The Power of Showing up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how parents can learn to really see their children in a way that fosters long-term security, empathy and happiness.

