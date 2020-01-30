TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Star Trek: Picard”, “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “McMillions”

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for 'Star Trek: Picard' in London, Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their  bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, there’s a ton of TV to review, including the latest entry into the Star Trek franchise, a spin-off of Fox’s wildly popular “9-1-1” and “McMillions”, the true story behind the McDonald’s Monopoly game.

