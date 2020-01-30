× Thought Leader Dan Barrins: Don’t Forget The Fundamentals of Real Estate

The main talking point of this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation was Speculative Real Estate Development or SPEC Development. Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) lays out the basics of SPEC Development, and stresses to Steve Grzanich that you must remember the fundamentals of real estate even when dealing with complex ventures and bigger projects. Dan describes some of the concerns that investors, developers and banks each have including the large population decrease that has taken place locally. Later on, Steve and Dan discuss the affordable housing rules and how its affecting the location of the Obama Presidential Library.