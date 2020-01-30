The Top Five@5 (01/30/2020): First human-to-human transmission of coronavirus documented in Chicago, Harvey strip club owners fight liquor ordinance, a Michigan stoner lives the high-life with Jimmy Kimmel, and more…

Illinois health officials confirmed the first person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in Chicago. Owners of a gentlemen’s club in Harvey, IL are upset over an ordinance requiring alcohol-related businesses to close by midnight, in an effort to combat crime. A 3-year-old goes viral for writing a touching song about dinosaurs, and more!

