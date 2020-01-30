× The Mincing Rascals 1.30.2020: Coronavirus, Impeachment Hearings, Kobe Bryant, President Trump and MORE!

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The rascals cover a lot of topics this week but they begin by coving the Kobe Bryant story. Then, the Rascals take a dive into how corrupt officials are making money off of red light cameras. Next, the gang wants to know what the point is in digging up every lie former Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson has told…And, we head into Trump-land to talk about the impeachment proceedings.