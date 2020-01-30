× The Justin Kaufmann Show 1-30-20: Coronavirus outbreak, CPD restructuring and the best Chicago movie of all-time

It’s the Justin Kaufmann Show for 1.30.20. The top story has to be the first US person-to-person case of coronavirus reported in Chicago. How concerned are you? The Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner joins joins Justin to break down the Chicago police announcing a major restructuring, moving detectives and specialized cops to patrol districts to take on violence. What does this mean and do you think it will help reduce violence? It’s finally time to crown The Best Chicago Movie of All-Time! The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match will crown a winner tonight as “The Blues Brothers” faces off against “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Also, we’ll examine if workplace rudeness is on the rise. What do you think? Is your workplace rife with rude? Justin reflects on the one year anniversary of the Polar Vortex that blanketed Chicago. Now, we haven’t seen the sun in a over a week. Would you rather it be super cold or super grey? And finally, Christopher Borrellli of the Chicago Tribune wrote about 16 cult pizza places. Is your favorite pizza spot one of them? Do you have a favorite joint that isn’t on any of the exhaustive best pizza lists?

