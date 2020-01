× Some things you should not know about your parents…a Roe Conn story.

When you think of your parents, there are certain things that comes to mind that puts a smile on your face. Well, Roe shares a story of old slides of his parents he saw while cleaning that may have scarred him for life.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3728554/3728554_2020-01-30-224254.64kmono.mp3

