Roe Conn Full Show (01/30/2020):WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon discusses CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck’s announcement of massive overhauls in the department, Adam Hoge checks in from Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Richard Roeper reviews this weekend’s film releases, and more…

Posted 7:45 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 07:42PM, January 30, 2020

Now batting... Roe Conn

Roe Conn full show for Thursday, January 30th, 2020:

