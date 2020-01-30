Richard Roeper reviews “McMillions”…one of the biggest scandals you’ve never heard about.

Monopoly's Mr. Moneybags

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“Rhythm Section”- starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown.

“Coda”- starring Patrick Stewart and Katie Holmes.

“McMillions”- HBO docu-series about the McDonald’s Monopoly game scandal.

