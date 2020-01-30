× Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams answers your questions and looks at the efficacy of ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat anxiety

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins Pete McMurray(filling in for a sick Roe Conn) to discuss the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus crisis and discuss the efficacy of ‘magic mushrooms’ used to reduce anxiety and depression. Plus, Dr. Adams takes questions in our “Second Opinion” segment.

