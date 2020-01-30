Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” on The Lyrics Opera and Second City joining forces!

Posted 2:39 PM, January 30, 2020, by

Kelly Leonard in-studio with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

Today Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” joins John Williams in studio to talk improv and tell us a story. Listen in as Kelly informs listeners  how important it is to use improv in our day-to-day lives and how knowing basic improv skills can better any business. Then to close out the segment Kelly tells us a story about when The Lyric Opera and Second City teamed up the first time to help bring a younger audience to the opera house.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.