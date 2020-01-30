× Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” on The Lyrics Opera and Second City joining forces!

Today Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” joins John Williams in studio to talk improv and tell us a story. Listen in as Kelly informs listeners how important it is to use improv in our day-to-day lives and how knowing basic improv skills can better any business. Then to close out the segment Kelly tells us a story about when The Lyric Opera and Second City teamed up the first time to help bring a younger audience to the opera house.