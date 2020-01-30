× John Williams Full Show Podcast 01.30.2020 | Impeachment Hearing update with Senator Dick Durbin, The S.A.Ts, Best thing you’ve bought and Story Time with Kelly Leonard

John Williams kicks off the show by talking with Senator Dick Durbin about the recent update with the impeachment hearings. Then, John talks to listeners about SATs and whether or not colleges and universities should still require students to take them and if they are a true representation of how much a student has learned. Next, Senator Glowiak and John talk about a bill in the legislature in Illinois that Senator Glowiak is sponsoring that gets rid of the form that asks potential lawmakers to agree to not be a member of the communist party. John had another question for listeners: What was the best thing you’ve ever bought? Expensive or not expensive. To wrap up the show, John is joined with Second City’s Kelly Leonard tells us a story about Second City and the Lyric Opera joining forces.