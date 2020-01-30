“Deadliest Catch” aerial cinematographer David Alan Arnold shares stories from the air and insight into Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy

"Deadliest Catch" in action (courtesy David Alan Arnold)

David Alan Arnold is an Emmy award-winning helicopter cameraman who has worked on everything from Deadliest Catch to the Super Bowl.

He returns to the Nick Digilio Show to share harrowing stories from the latest season of Deadliest Catch and his thoughts on the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others.

