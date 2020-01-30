× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.30.20 | Electric Scooters, Chicago Business Developments & Marijuana Dispensaries

On this episode. the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman. The Top 6 at 6 beings you the latest news of the day followed by Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago discussing some extremely local news. Later Kristen Young, Executive Director for the American Lung Association joins in studio to talk about Fight for Air Climb Chicago, taking place on March 8th. Bears Insider Adam Hoge calls in from Miami to talk about Super Bowl LIV. Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton recaps the All Star break and previews the team’s upcoming games. Plus Dean Richards and 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins in studio to discuss marijuana dispensaries, business developments and the scooter program that has people feeling concerned…

Listen to the podcast here: