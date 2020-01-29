× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/29/20: Personal Loan Stats for 2020, Vegan Market Trends, & CEO of ActiveCampaign Jason VandeBoom

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance, Economy and Markets Expert at TerrySavage.com, stressed the importance of understanding how online personal loans work in her latest syndicated column. Personal loans are the fastest-growing debt category in the country from $55.3 billion to nearly $160 billion in the last decade. Terry also answered listener calls and text messages on various subjects from paying off mortgages faster to starting over from scratch financially following a major life setback.

Segment 2: (16:56) Elysabeth Alfano, award-winning media personality, content producer and host of the nation’s first plant-based radio show visited the studio to discuss vegan trends in mainstream restaurants and home kitchens (from Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger) to plant-based consumer goods like athletic shoes sold by Reebok and Adidas. Sustainability, lessening environmental impact and revenue growth are all factors in businesses taking the leap to incorporate vegan consumer goods. Plus, many vegan goods have a broader appeal than to just the vegan consumer base. For more resources and information check out elysabethalfano.com.

Segment 3: (24:54) Jason VandeBoom, CEO of ActiveCampaign, visited the studio to share details behind the company’s hiring and growth plan for 2020 after securing a second round of funding in the amount of $100 million. The Chicago based company was founded in 2003 and is not your typical startup– it’s been profitable for years and boasts 90,000 customers in 161 countries, with annual recurring revenues growing to around $90 million. ActiveCampaign is an all-in-one market and sales automation platform that is accessible to small and enterprise businesses alike. They are also currently hiring, check out their job postings here: www.activecampaign.com.