Passengers wear protective face masks arrive at the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Hong Kong's leader has announced that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
UIC Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Mark Dworkin on whether or not we actually need face masks
University of Illinois at Chicago Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Mark Dworkin joins John Williams to describe the efficacy of face masks in this new age of the Coronavirus. And he talks about why people wear them on a day-to-day basis.