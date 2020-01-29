× The Swap Meet: “I’d like to buy Davy Jones’ wallet please”

It’s Wednesday so that means it’s time to brag about your memorabilia! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate the old junk you want to brag about on the Swap Meet! Have you been down to your basement recently and uncovered a treasure trove of cool things? Have you been hanging on to your Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vintage toy? Do you think that old ‘ZOOM’ poster will fetch you some cash? Finally ready to sell those classic The Monkees records? Greg is here to answer all of your questions. It’s the Flamm Jamm!

